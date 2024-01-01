A local Afghan child greets Marines

A local Afghan children walks by the local administrative building where U.S. Marines assigned to Battery I, 3rd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (3/10), were conducting a scheduled meeting with the local village elders in Shorshorak, Afghanistan, April 29, 2010. The Marines and sailors assigned to 3/10 are currently deployed to Afghanistan in support of the International Security Assistance Force. (U.S. Marines Photo by SSgt. Ezekiel R. Kitandwe /Released). Original public domain image from Flickr