Afghans receive medical care from Marines

A local villager of Naw-Abad waits outside Naw-Abad to receive medical care, May 15, during a village medical outreach. Marines and medical officers from Brigade Headquarters Group and 3rd Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward) and an Afghan national army medic from Camp Shorabak, set up and conducted a medical outreach to provide medical care and assess long term medical needs. Original public domain image from Flickr