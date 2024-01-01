Afghans listen in on a council meeting with Marines

Local Afghan village elders sit in on a scheduled council meeting with U.S. Marine Capt. Kenneth J. Del Mazo, Commanding Officer Battery I, 3rd Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment (3/10), held at the local administrative building outside Patrol Base Mahafiz in Shorshorak, Afghanistan, April 29, 2010. The Marines and sailors assigned to 3/10 are currently deployed to Afghanistan in support of the International Security Assistance Force.

(U.S. Marines Photo by Cpl. Logan E. Riddle/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr