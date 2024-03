Pakistani men accept aid from Marines

A group of local men filed onto the flightline to assist the Marines in offloading the hundreds of bags of flour aboard a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 352nd VMGR after arriving at Gilgit Air Base, Pakistan, on Sept. 8, 2010.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andy M. Kin / Released). Original public domain image from Flickr