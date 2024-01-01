rawpixel
Marines speak to Afghan man
U.S. Marines assigned with 3D Low Altitude Air Defense along with members of the Female Engagement Team (FET) (not shown), I Marine Expeditionary Force (Forward), speak with local community members while visiting settlements in Boldak, Afghanistan, April 5, 2010. The FET engaged in conversation with women of the area in an effort to better gain cultural awareness and ascertain family needs in support of efforts of the International Security Assistance Force assigned to the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Lindsay L. Sayres/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3577932

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

