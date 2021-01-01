https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578056Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlack and white background vector with wax melted crayon artMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 3578056View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 2.71 MBVectors can scale to any size.Banner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Black and white background vector with wax melted crayon artMore