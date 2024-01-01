U.S. Air Force fire protection specialists from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing respond to an air mishap exercise at Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City on Feb. 11, 2014.

The exercise, which is an annual requirement for Air Station Atlantic City, involved the Coast Guard, Federal Aviation Administration, South Jersey Transportation Authority Fire Department, and 177th Fighter Wing Fire Department. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr