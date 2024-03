U.S. Air Force Airmen from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Fighter Wing participate in tactical combat casualty care training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany on July 16, 2014 during Operation Kriegshammer.

The 177th Fighter Wing located at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. (U.S Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr