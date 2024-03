New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter outruns a throw to first base at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 18, 2014.

The Yankees hosted U.S. Air Force Airmen for the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard presentation, and F-16C Fighting Falcon flyover in honor of the U.S. Air Force 67th birthday. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr