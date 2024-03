Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal for the District of Columbia Lamont Ruffin swears in nearly 2,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen to be deputized in Washington, D.C., Jan. 17, 2021.

National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht. Original public domain image from Flickr