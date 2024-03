U.S. Army Sgt. Kevan Preston with the New Jersey National Guard’s Bravo Battery, 3-112th Field Artillery, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stands for a portrait during annual training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr