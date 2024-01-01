rawpixel
A nurse changes out gloves while New Jersey National Guard Airmen direct traffic at a COVID-19 Community-Based Testing Site at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, N.J., March 23, 2020.

The testing site, established in partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is staffed by the New Jersey Department of Health, the New Jersey State Police, and the New Jersey National Guard. This image was captured with a tilt-shift lens. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578282

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

