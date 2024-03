Firefighters are briefed prior to live burn training at the Anthony "Tony" Canale Training Center in Egg Harbor Township, N.J., Sept. 18, 2018.

New Jersey state and Delaware Air National Guard firefighters teamed up with civilian instructors for the training that focused on fire suppression in small structures. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr