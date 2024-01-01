U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Fatima Agilar, a platoon leader with the 328th Military Police Company, works to connect a laptop to a circling aircraft during the field training portion of a RQ-11 Raven B Unmanned Aerial System operator’s course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 10, 2018.

The course was held by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute, which is based out of Sea Girt, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr