rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578304
New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighters train with extraction gear on Atlantic City Air National…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighters train with extraction gear on Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578304

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighters train with extraction gear on Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

More