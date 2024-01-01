https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578304Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighters train with extraction gear on Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 3578304View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5472 x 3648 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadNew Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs firefighters train with extraction gear on Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J., Sept. 25, 2018. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from FlickrMore