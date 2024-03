Sgt. Marcus Moore, a combat medic with HHT, 102nd Cavalry Regiment stands for a portrait during a tactical trauma care course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 28, 2018.

The Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training (BCT3) consisted of tactical combat casualty care, care under fire, and tactical field care. The BCT3 instructors are based out of Fort Sam Houston, Texas. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr