U.S. Army Sgt. Georgia Varoucha, a Recruiter with the New Jersey National Guard, kicks a soccer ball while practicing in Edison, N.J., Sept 12, 2019.

Varoucha immigrated to the United States at thirteen, and received her citizenship while in basic training. She credits the Army National Guard with giving her the tools to succeed and to make her dreams come true. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr