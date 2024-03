U.S. Air Force Special Warfare Airmen with the New Jersey Air National Guard’s 227th Air Support Operations Squadron fire on simulated enemy targets during a live-fire training mission with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 773 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Oct. 24, 2019.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr