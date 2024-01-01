rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578319
U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Arriola, left, and Staff Sgt. Matt Hedges, Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Det. 1, D…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Arriola, left, and Staff Sgt. Matt Hedges, Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Det. 1, D Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion “Skydevils” perform ops checks on a RQ-7B Shadow unmanned arial system on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020.

The “Skydevils” provide persistent surveillance and communication relays for ground forces during combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578319

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Arriola, left, and Staff Sgt. Matt Hedges, Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Det. 1, D Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion “Skydevils” perform ops checks on a RQ-7B Shadow unmanned arial system on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020.

More