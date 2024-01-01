U.S. Army Pfc. Antonio Arriola, left, and Staff Sgt. Matt Hedges, Soldiers with the New Jersey National Guard’s Det. 1, D Co., 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion “Skydevils” perform ops checks on a RQ-7B Shadow unmanned arial system on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020.

The “Skydevils” provide persistent surveillance and communication relays for ground forces during combat operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr