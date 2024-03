U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jose Sanchez, a UH-60L Black Hawk pilot with the New Jersey National Guard's Detachment 2, Charlie Company, 1-171st General Support Aviation Battalion, performs post-flight checks after landing a simulated casualty during medical evacuation training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Nov. 14, 2018.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr