A Humvee from the Spring Lake Heights Fire Department is driven on the tactical driver's course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Dec. 18, 2018.

The Humvees were aquired by local police via the Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) program at no cost. The vehicles are used for equipment transport, high-water rescue, and inclement weather. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr