U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Edgerton demonstrates how to reload an M249 Squad Automatic Weapon during training on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 16, 2019.

Edgerton serves with the Viriginia Army National Guard, and is attending the Infantry Advanced Leader Course being taught by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regiment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr