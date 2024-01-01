U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. Michael Bourque stands for a portrait during a field training exercise on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., May 8, 2019.

The exercise is the capstone event for Infantry Advanced Leader Course 19-002, hosted by the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 254th Regional Training Institute (Combat Arms). The three-week course focuses on leadership and technical skills required to prepare Soldiers to become squad leaders and platoon sergeants. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr