U.S. Army Recruits with the New Jersey National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program perform physical training at the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt, N.J., Oct. 19, 2019.

The Recruit Sustainment Program is a program of the United States Army National Guard designed to introduce new recruits to the fundamentals of the U.S. Army before they leave for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr