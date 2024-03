U.S. Army National Guard Staff Sgt. John Scott from Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, prepares his night vision googles for a nighttime air assault training mission on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., July 18, 2018.

Scott is from Brick, N.J. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr