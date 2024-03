U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers provide medical aid to a simulated victim of an accident during a full scale exercise involving over 600 Army and Air National Guardsmen from New York, New Jersey, and West Virginia at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 17, 2015.

(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr