U.S. Air National Guard Airman Thojae Peoples, left, decontaminates Staff Sgt. Seth Schoenfeld after leaving the "hot zone" during Exercise Clean House, an Emergency Management response evaluation, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 14, 2016.

Both Airmen are assigned to the 108th Civil Engineering Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr