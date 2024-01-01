U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Bercovic, from the New Jersey Army National Guard's 21st Civil Support Team, uses detection gear on a warehouse door during a training proficiency evaluation at the South Jersey Port Corporation on the Camden Waterfront in Camden, N.J., May 24, 2016.

The 21st Civil Support Team is a joint unit made up of Soldiers and Airmen, and their mission is to support civil authorities by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances in either man made or natural disasters. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr