U.S. Army National Guard Spc. Collins Obwogi, a medic with Charlie Company, 250th Brigade Support Battalion, stands for a portrait after completing the 2018 New Jersey National Guard LGBT 5K Color Run on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 8, 2018.

The Defense Department is observing June as LGBT Pride Month to recognize the DoD's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service members and civilians. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht). Original public domain image from Flickr