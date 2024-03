A U.S. Air Force airman from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 108th Wing does the flex arm hang during a German Armed Forces Badge for Military Proficiency test at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 13, 2017.

The test included an 1x10-meter sprint, flex arm hang, 1,000 meter run, 100 meter swim in Military Uniform, marksmanship, and a timed foot march. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr