Airmen, Soldiers, and Sailors from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, run through Galloway Township, N.J. as part of the 2015 New Jersey Run for the Fallen on Sept. 25. The event, which lasts from Sept. 23-27, includes the team running 188 miles, from the Cape May Lighthouse, to the Vietnam Memorial in Holmdel.

There are stops at every mile of the run, where there is a Hero Marker dedicated to a fallen New Jersey military member. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Matt Hecht/Released). Original public domain image from Flickr