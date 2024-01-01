rawpixel
The treacherous twelve: Sapper ruck march
U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard combat engineer teams conduct a 12-mile ruck march through the dusty hills and roads of Fort Chaffee, Ark., during Sapper Stakes 2015, Aug. 31. The road march was graded as a team event, and it was said by several competitors that it was the hardest and most physically challenging event from the entire competition. In all, the combat engineers marched more than 40 miles by foot throughout Sapper Stakes. The competition is designed to build teamwork, enhance combat engineering skills and promote leadership among the units. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
