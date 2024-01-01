Rifle Military Biathalon U.S. Army Reserve International Combat Team competitors jog the final stretch of a 7-kilometer Rifle Military Biathlon match involving several physical obstacles during the 2015 Canadian Armed Forces Small Arms Concentration at the Connaught Range outside of Ottawa, Canada, Sept. 14. The international marksmanship competition lasted roughly two weeks, bringing in more than 250 total competitors from the British, Canadian and U.S. armed forces competing in more than 50 matches involving rifle, pistol and light machine gun events using various combat-like movements and scenarios.
Original public domain image from Flickr