Taking the river by boat, bay and bridge

Soldiers from various Army Reserve and active duty executed Operation River Assault 2015, a bridging training exercise involving Army Engineers and other support elements to create a modular floating bridge on the water across the Arkansas River at Fort Chaffee, Ark., Aug. 4, using improved ribbon bridge bays. The entire training exercise lasted from July 28 to Aug. 4, 2015, involving one brigade headquarters, two battalions and 17 other units, to include bridging, sapper, mobility, construction and aviation companies. Original public domain image from Flickr