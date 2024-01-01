The City of Chicago gave special recognition to our fallen heroes and their survivors at the annual Wreath Laying Ceremony and Memorial Day Parade, May 28.

The Chicago parade is considered one of the largest Memorial Day parades in the nation. Since 1870, Memorial Day parades have graced the streets of Chicago. Participants in the parade include area high school marching bands, drum and bugle corps as well as many veterans' groups, 6,000 JROTC cadets and the military. Memorial Day is a day for Americans to honor and remember men and women in uniform who perished while serving their country. Memorial Day, observed the last Monday in May, honors service members who have died in all U.S. wars.