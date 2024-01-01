2015 Combined TEC Best Warrior Competition

Spc. James Ward, competitor from Lakewood, Wash., with the 494th Brigade Support Battalion, checks his azimuth with a military compass during a land navigation course through the hilly woods of Fort McCoy, Wis., April 27 as part of the 2015 Combined Theater Engineer Commands' (TEC) Best Warrior Competition, which lasted from April 25 to 29. The competition was organized and hosted by the 412th and 416th TECs. Winners will move forward to compete at the U.S. Army Reserve Command level. Original public domain image from Flickr