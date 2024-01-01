rawpixel
2015 Combined TEC Best Warrior Competition
Aproximately 35 Army Reserve Soldiers from the 412th and 416th Theater Engineer Commands conducted a land navigation course through the hilly woods of Fort McCoy, Wis., April 27 as part of the 2015 Combined Theater Engineer Commands' (TEC) Best Warrior Competition, which lasted from April 25 to 29. The competition was organized and hosted by the 412th and 416th TECs, where winners will move up and compete at the U.S. Army Reserve Command level. Original public domain image from Flickr

