Combat engineers conduct air assault, patrol training U.S. Army Reserve combat engineer Soldiers from the 374th Engineer Company (Sapper), headquartered in Concord, Calif., conducted an air assault landing and patrol training July 18 during a two-week field training exercise known as a Sapper Leader Course Prerequisite Training at Camp San Luis Obispo Military Installation, Calif.

The unit is grading its Soldiers on various events to determine which ones will earn a spot on a "merit list" to attend the Sapper Leader Course at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Original public domain image from Flickr