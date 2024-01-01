Reserve Soldiers conduct off-road driver training

Reserve Soldiers from the greater Chicago area drive M1165A1 High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) on an off-road driving course to gain practice on the HMMWV in various rough terrain conditions at the Joliet Training Area, Ill., May 14. The course was taught by driving instructors from the 416th Theater Engineer Command, headquartered in Darien, Ill. Approximately 30 Soldiers participated in the driver training, which spans across a five-day training schedule. Original public domain image from Flickr