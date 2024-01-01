Army Reserve engineer commands honor fallen Soldiers with memorial wall

The 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) hosted a Fallen Heroes Memorial Wall ceremony at their headquarters in Darien, Ill., May 2, to honor 46 Army Reserve Soldiers who belonged to either the 416th or 412th TEC and lost their lives while serving overseas. The ceremony was a combined effort of the two theater engineer commands and the Engineer Command Association, which funded the costs associated with the ceremony and helped organize the event. Original public domain image from Flickr