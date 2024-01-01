rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578494
Veterans corral horses to take rein of own livesWeek-long Boots and Hooves pilot program held in March at the Promise…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Veterans corral horses to take rein of own lives
Week-long Boots and Hooves pilot program held in March at the Promise Equestrian Center in Maple Park, Ill., March 20. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578494

View CC0 License

Veterans corral horses to take rein of own lives
Week-long Boots and Hooves pilot program held in March at the Promise Equestrian Center in Maple Park, Ill., March 20. Original public domain image from Flickr

More