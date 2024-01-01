rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578677
Heat pours off of an F-15E Strike Eagles as it prepares to depart Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan for a combat mission providing close air support.
Heat pours off of an F-15E Strike Eagles as it prepares to depart Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan for a combat mission providing close air support. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3578677

View CC0 License

Heat pours off of an F-15E Strike Eagles as it prepares to depart Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan for a combat mission providing close air support. Original public domain image from Flickr

