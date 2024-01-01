https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578684Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCivilian actors dressed in moulage to simulate an injury stands by to be placed at an accident site during a full scale exercise. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useID : 3578684View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 905 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2640 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4082 x 3079 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCivilian actors dressed in moulage to simulate an injury stands by to be placed at an accident site during a full scale exercise. Original public domain image from FlickrMore