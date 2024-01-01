U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Timothy Witts, a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter crew chief with the New Jersey National Guard's Det. 2 , C Company, 1-171st Aviation Regiment, prepares for a flight from Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. to North Carolina.

The New Jersey National Guard sent three pilots, two hoist operators/crew chiefs, and two Air National Guard Tactical Control Party Airmen to assist the North Carolina National Guard and local authorities in the wake of Hurricane Florence to move supplies, people, and conduct rescue operations as needed. Witts is from Browns Mills, N.J. Original public domain image from Flickr