U.S. Army Sgt. Mauricio Caceres and Sgt. Cory Sweetman perform decontamination procedures during an exercise at Atlantic City International Airport, N.J., Nov. 7, 2018.

Caceres and Sweetman are with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard. Original public domain image from Flickr