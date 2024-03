New Jersey Army National Guard combat medics pull simulated casualties to safety during a tactical trauma care course on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 28, 2018.

The Brigade Combat Team Trauma Training (BCT3) consisted of tactical combat casualty care, care under fire, and tactical field care. The BCT3 instructors are based out of Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Original public domain image from Flickr