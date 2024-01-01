https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578724Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA view of Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. at sunset prior to the start of a game. The Yankees hosted Airmen for the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard presentation, and F-16C Fighting Falcon flyover in honor of the U.S. Air Force 67th birthday. Original public domain image from FlickrMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 3578724View CC0 LicenseEditorial use only JPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5184 x 3456 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA view of Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. at sunset prior to the start of a game. The Yankees hosted Airmen for the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard presentation, and F-16C Fighting Falcon flyover in honor of the U.S. Air Force 67th birthday. Original public domain image from FlickrMore