rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578724
A view of Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. at sunset prior to the start of a game. The Yankees hosted Airmen for the singing of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

A view of Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. at sunset prior to the start of a game. The Yankees hosted Airmen for the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard presentation, and F-16C Fighting Falcon flyover in honor of the U.S. Air Force 67th birthday. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
3578724

View CC0 License

Editorial use only

A view of Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y. at sunset prior to the start of a game. The Yankees hosted Airmen for the singing of the National Anthem, Color Guard presentation, and F-16C Fighting Falcon flyover in honor of the U.S. Air Force 67th birthday. Original public domain image from Flickr

More