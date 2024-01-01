rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578726
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Reyes from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 150th Special Operations Squadron fires…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Reyes from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 150th Special Operations Squadron fires the M9 pistol during qualification firing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 19, 2015. Original public domain image from Flickr

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578726

View CC0 License

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Demetrius Reyes from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 150th Special Operations Squadron fires the M9 pistol during qualification firing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 19, 2015. Original public domain image from Flickr

More