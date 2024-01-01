rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/3578729
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Albert Siu sits in a fire truck on the flight line at Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, N.J. on Sept. 23, 2014. Siu is a fire supression specialist with the 177th Civil Engineering Squadron. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
3578729

View CC0 License

