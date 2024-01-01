U.S. Air Force Airmen from the New Jersey Air National Guard's 177th Security Forces Squadron maneuver through an indoor Military Operations in Urban Terrain (MOUT) site during training at the New Jersey National Guard's Joint Training & Training Development Center (JT2DC), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 16, 2016.

The 177th Security Forces Squadron was utilizing the ability for the JT2DC's training areas to simulate low-light conditions in an urban environment. The red and blue lighting simulates a moonlit night as seen through night vision devices. Original public domain image from Flickr